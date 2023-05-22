South Korean Leader Sees Approval Rating Growth in Fourth Straight Week - Poll

UrduPoint.com

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose for the fourth consecutive week for the first time since he took office amid his participation in the G7 summit, meetings with US and Japanese leaders and warm comments on his security policy, a survey by Seoul-based company Realmeter showed on Monday.

Yoon's approval rating rose to 39%, up 2.2 percentage points from last week, according to the survey. His rating has risen for four consecutive weeks for the first time since he took office in May 2022. At the same time, 57,9% of respondents said they disapproved of the president's job performance, a decrease of 2.9 percentage points from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Party of Korea's rating fell 4.6 percentage points to 42.4 percent due to a series of corruption scandals involving its lawmakers, marking the biggest drop in the democrats' popularity since Yoon's conservative government came to power.

Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, told the Yonhap news agency that the increase in Yoon's approval rating could be explained by the positive assessment of his diplomatic and security efforts.

The survey was conducted from May 15-19 among 2,505 citizens over the age of 18. The margin of error was 2%.

In late April, Yoon and US President Joe Biden signed the Washington declaration on expanded deterrence against North Korea. In May, Seoul achieved a lifting of export restrictions by Japan in semiconductors trade and normalization of military intelligence exchanges.

South Korean and Japanese leaders have already met four times in the past two months, including at the G7, marking the first return in 12 years of shuttle diplomacy agreed to in March.

