South Korean Leader's Approval Rating Falls To Record Low Of 36.7% - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

South Korean Leader's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low of 36.7% - Poll

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The approval rating of South Korean President Moon Jae-in fell in a week to a record low of 36.7 percent amid several unresolved political and economic issues, opinion polls reported on Monday.

This indicator is 0.7 percent worse than last week. For two weeks in a row, the rating has fallen below 40 percent for the first time since Moon took office in May 2017. The biggest support drop for the leader was recorded among residents of Seoul (4.2 percent) and among young people between the ages of 20 and 30 (5.

0 percent), Realmeter agency reported.

A negative assessment of the president's job was given by 58.2 percent of respondents, which is also the highest indicator since he assumed office.

The drop in the approval rating came amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 in the country, an unresolved conflict between the Justice Minister and the Prosecutor General, and the adoption by the ruling party of controversial amendments to the anti-corruption law.

