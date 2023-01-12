(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The South Korean government's position regarding the implementation of the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons remains unchanged, and President Yoon Suk-yeol's words about the possibility of obtaining nuclear weapons by South Korea are "theoretical," the country's presidential office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the South Korean leader said that his country could host foreign nuclear weapons or create its own if the threat from North Korea grows. He also noted that Seoul and Washington were now discussing joint deterrence planning, potentially involving US nuclear assets.

"President Yoon Suk-yeol has taken a theoretical stance meaning that it is necessary to respond decisively to the North Korean nuclear threat. There is no change in that (South Korea) fundamentally abides by the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The government is focused on strengthening the extended deterrence of South Korea and the United States to effectively contain the threat from North Korea," the presidential office said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula became more tense in December 2022, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system to conduct a quick nuclear retaliatory strike. He also said that the United States, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, was creating an "Asian version of NATO." In response, Seoul said that measures announced by Pyongyang were "absurd" and would only worsen the situation.