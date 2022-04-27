South Korean, Malaysian Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation in Video Call - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Hishammuddin Bin Tun Hussein held talks via videolink on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in the defense sector, South Korean media reported.

The defense ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, with South Korea also expressing intention to deepen relations with all ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Yonhap news agency reported.

The sides also said that the defense partnership may become a "symbol of mutual trust and a robust strategic partnership," the report said.

Suh also seized the opportunity to promote Seoul's light combat aircraft FA-50, which is participating in Malaysia's military procurement bid, according to the report.