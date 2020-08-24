South Korean Medical Students, Staff Stage Walkout to Protest Education Reform - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Hundreds of South Korean medical workers and students have staged a walkout from hospitals in protest of government plans to reform the health care education system, media reported.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose by another 266, taking the overall tally to 17,665, nearly 300 fellow doctors at Seoul National University Hospital and more fellow doctors at Seoul Asan Medical Center staged a walkout, according to state news agency Yonhap.

The fellows � advanced stage medical students acting as doctors but with limited responsibilities and higher oversight � are protesting government plans to increase the number for admissions to medical schools by over 400 students per year, effectively lowering the bar for acceptance. They are also protesting plans to introduce elements of traditional medicine and telemedicine into the curriculum, which are largely frowned upon in the medical community.

According to the agency, the government is scrambling to avoid a massive reduction in the medical workforce as the COVID-19 outbreak in the capital appears on an upward trajectory. Sunday negotiations between Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Health Minister Park Neunghoo with heads of the Korean Medical Association and the Korean Intern and Resident Association have not produced any breakthroughs.

The medical associations have promised a second walkout later in the week with an even larger number of doctors set to join, according to Yonhap.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged citizens to abide by stricter measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. The proliferation of the virus picked up in August in the capital of Seoul and surrounding metropolitan areas after a five-month hiatus. Official data indicates that 309 people have died so far from the disease.