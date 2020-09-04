UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Medical Workers End Strike After Forcing Gov't To Halt Reform Plans - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

South Korean Medical Workers End Strike After Forcing Gov't to Halt Reform Plans - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) South Korean medical workers have ended two weeks of strikes and hospital walkouts after an agreement with the government and the ruling party was reached over contentious reform plans, media reported Friday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, talks between the Korean Medical Association (KMA) and health authorities resulted in a suspension of a scheme to reform the medical education system in exchange for a return to work of thousands of junior doctors.

Desperate to have all hands on deck amid a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the government agreed to review all five points of a reform plan that seeks to increase admission quotas to medical schools and introduce elements of traditional medicine into curriculums.

The protests began with fellows and interns in mid-August but quickly gained support among practicing KMA doctors, surgeons and professors, who staged a three-day strike between August 26 and 29.

After managing to quell an initial wave of COVID-19 infections in February and March - the first outbreak outside China - the number of cases shot up again in August, forcing the government to play catchup with partial lockdowns and increased mitigation measures. The number of new cases fell below 200 for a second day running but the number of critically ill patients has hit a new high, according to the  Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 20,842 with 331 fatalities.

Related Topics

Exchange Education China North Korea February March August Media All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 4, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

9 hours ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

9 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

10 hours ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.