South Korean Military Apologizes for Failed Ballistic Missile Launch - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Kim Seung-kyum, apologized on Thursday for the failed launch of a ballistic missile whose unexploded warhead landed 700 meters (2300 feet) from a residential building.

On Wednesday, the United States and South Korea conducted four launches of South Korean ballistic missiles in response to North Korean missile tests.

The missiles had to hit targets in the Sea of Japan but one of them flew in the opposite direction to the west, and its warhead fell on the golf course.

"I am very sorry that (the military) has caused concerns to local residents and the people," Kim was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying.

The warhead did not explode due to a safety device, the news agency reported, adding that according to the early assessment by Agency for Defense Development, a defect in a control system device caused the incident.