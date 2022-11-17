UrduPoint.com

South Korean Military Confirms North Fired One Short-Range Ballistic Missile

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 07:40 AM

South Korean Military Confirms North Fired One Short-Range Ballistic Missile

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The South Korean military detected the launch by North Korea of one short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea said in a statement.

"Our military at about 10:48 (01:48 a.m. GMT) on Thursday, November 17, detected the launch of one short-range ballistic missile by North Korea towards the Sea of Japan from the area of Wonsan, Kangwon Province," the JCS said.

