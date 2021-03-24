UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Military Confirms North Korea Fired 2 Cruise Missiles On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

South Korean Military Confirms North Korea Fired 2 Cruise Missiles on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Wednesday confirmed that North Korea had fired two cruise missiles off its the west coast on Sunday.

"We detected two projectiles presumed to be cruise missiles fired from the North's western port county of Onchon early Sunday," a JCS officer told reporters as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The officer declined to disclose any details, including the exact type of the missiles, their flight range and apogee.

The media outlet recalled, citing South Korean military, that unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles are not banned under UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

A senior US administration official said in earlier remarks that the United States was aware of the recent launches of short-range missiles by North Korea, but did not consider Pyongyang's actions to be provocative behavior.

US media had reported that North Korea tested several short-range missiles over the weekend. The reason for North Korea to do so may have been the joint US-South Korea military exercises that Pyongyang had repeatedly complained about, media reports said citing sources familiar with the issue.

Related Topics

United Nations Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea May Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 March 2021

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

10 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

11 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

10 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.