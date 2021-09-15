South Korean Military Confirms North's Launch Of Two Ballistic Missiles - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 09:50 AM
SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) North Korea launched two ballistic missiles from the interior of the country towards the Sea of Japan, Yonhap news agency reported with reference to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.
It said the intelligence agencies of the United States and South Korea are carefully analyzing the information.