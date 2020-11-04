South Korean Military Detains Suspected Defector From North - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The South Korean military detained a man who crossed the border from North in a suspected defection bid, South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Wednesday.

As reported by the JCS in the early hours of Wednesday, the man crossed the border in the eastern county of Goseong late on Tuesday. He managed to surpass barbed wire and other barriers, but ended up caught on video surveillance. It was not until some 10 hours later that the South Korean military announced detaining him.

"Our military safely captured the man at around 9:50 a.

m. [00:50 GMT]. In coordination with related authorities, we will carry out investigation into the man, including how he crossed the border and if he has the intention to defect to the South," the JCS said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

No additional details on whether the man was a civilian or a soldier were provided, although, according to the report, he did not wear a military uniform.

North Korea has not yet commented on the matter.