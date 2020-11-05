UrduPoint.com
South Korean Military Investigates Border Crossing By North Korean Man

Thu 05th November 2020

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The South Korean military is investigating the circumstances in which a border-crossing incident by a North Korean man took place, the media reported on Thursday.

The North Korean man was discovered 14 hours after he crossed the border late on Tuesday.

Sensors were installed on the fences to detect border violators, but they did not work, which raised questions about their effectiveness.

"The JCS is inspecting and checking the system," the Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak said during a press briefing, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the South Korean military, the captured man is a civilian and has expressed a desire to move to the South, but the authorities are conducting an additional identity check.

More Stories From World

