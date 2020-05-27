South Korean Military Mobilizes Over 200,000 Man-Days to Fight COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The South Korean Defense Ministry has mobilized more than 200,000 man-days to assist the authorities in fighting the coronavirus pandemic amid the recent rise in new cases, media reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the overall number comprises 29,000 man-days of health care workers, 30,000 man-days of disinfection specialists and around 125,000 for quarantine operations at the country's airports and ports.

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the military has so far reported 52 COVID-19 cases in barracks.

In early April, the daily increase in cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases.

On May 6, it dipped to two. However, as of Wednesday, the daily number of COVID-19 cases have again climbed to 40 amid the rise in cases linked to night clubs in one of the capital's neighborhoods and a logistics center west of Seoul, taking the tally to 11,265. The death toll in the country remains at 269.

The authorities are concerned that 30 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Korea are asymptomatic, which can lead to the untraceable spread of the virus. In addition, the current rise in daily cases comes as South Korea sends another 2.4 million students back to school. Some cities and towns have delayed school reopenings in light of the new infections.