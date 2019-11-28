South Korean Military Reports 'Unidentified Projectile' Launch by North Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff has registered a new launch of an unidentified projectile by North Korea.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff has registered a new launch of an unidentified projectile by North Korea.

"North Korea has conducted a launch of an unidentified projectile," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean military is already conducting data analysis, the news agency specified.

This is already the twelfth launch of this kind since May.