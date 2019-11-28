UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Military Reports 'Unidentified Projectile' Launch By North Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:36 PM

South Korean Military Reports 'Unidentified Projectile' Launch by North Korea

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff has registered a new launch of an unidentified projectile by North Korea.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff has registered a new launch of an unidentified projectile by North Korea.

"North Korea has conducted a launch of an unidentified projectile," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean military is already conducting data analysis, the news agency specified.

This is already the twelfth launch of this kind since May.

Related Topics

North Korea May

Recent Stories

Special court directs Musharraf to record his stat ..

5 minutes ago

China unveils decision on strengthening military d ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to set up rehabilitation centres ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit Ba ..

5 minutes ago

Avalanche kills three shepherds in Astore

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.