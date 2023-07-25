Open Menu

South Korean Military Say North Korea Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Monday Tokyo's suggestion that North Korea had test-fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Earlier in the day, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Pyongyang was thought to have fired a ballistic missile. Japanese media later reported, citing the country's Coast Guard, a North Korean projectile had fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"Our military detected two ballistic missiles North Korea fired from areas near Pyongyang into the East Sea at 11:55 p.m. (14:55 GMT) on the 24th and at midnight of the 25th (15:00 GMT, July 24)," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Both missiles flew about 250 miles before falling into the sea, the military said.

Last week, Pyongyang also fired two ballistic missiles, which fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone. On Saturday, North Korea reportedly launched several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea.

North Korea's missile tests took place against the backdrop visits of US nuclear-powered submarines to South Korea's ports as part of efforts aimed to reaffirm joint deterrence against Pyongyang.

