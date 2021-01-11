South Korean Military Says North Appears to Hold Military Parade Late Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) South Korea observed signs of the North holding either a military parade or a rehearsal in the late hours of January 10 during the ongoing 8th congress of the ruling party, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday.

On Sunday, the congress decided to replace the executive council of the Workers' Party of Korea with the secretariat and elected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un as the general secretary. Prior to that, Kim told the party's congress that inter-Korean relations were on the brink of disaster with prospects for unification now�dimmer than they had been before the historic 2018 summit. The chairman also reportedly called the United States his country's biggest enemy.

"Our military detected signs that North Korea held a military parade related to the party congress at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang late at night yesterday," the JCS said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The military added that South Korea and the US were "closely following" the developments, "including possibilities that the activity could be a rehearsal."

Most recently, Pyongyang held a military parade in October on the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea where it showcased its latest submarine-launched missile and a new intercontinental ballistic missile.