South Korean Military Says North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said on Thursday.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

This marked the 16th launch conducted by North Korea this year. The previous launch was conducted on May 7. Then, Pyongyang did not officially announce the missile launch and did not explain what kind of projectile it was.