South Korean Military Says Russian Warplane Illegally Entered Country's Airspace - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that a Russian warplane had illegally entered the country's airspace, local media reported.

The Russian aircraft is said to have illegally crossed the borders of the South Korean airspace over the Sea of Japan twice, for some three minutes each time, the Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea reportedly sent its fighter jets, which fired warning shots in response to the incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that all flights of Russian military aircraft are carried out in full accordance with international law, and the rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters.

