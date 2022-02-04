South Korean Military to Tighten COVID-19 Measures Amid Surge in Omicron Variant - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) South Korea's military is set to tighten COVID-19 measures at boot camps amid a surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant, media reported on Friday.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook announced a number of new measures to curb the spread of Omicron infections during a videoconference with top military commanders, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The situation is grave, considering that the number of patients in and outside of the military is soaring, due to the nature of the omicron variant, which tends to spread faster despite having a lower rate of developing serious conditions," Suh said as quoted by the news agency.

The trainees will take antigen tests in addition to PCR tests upon arrival at boot camps, the agency said. The isolation period will be extended from seven to 14 days, and monthly mask supplies will be increased up to 30 pieces per an individual.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean military reported 298 COVID-19 cases, including 195 from the army, 43 from the air force, 19 from the defense ministry units, 15 from the navy, and 12 from the marine corps, according to the media. At the moment, 1,394 military are COVID-19 positive and receiving treatment.