South Korean Minister Views Tourism Ties With Russia as Important Field of Cooperation

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The development of tourism ties between South Korea and Russia is an important field in the bilateral cooperation, South Korean Minister of Unification Lee In-young said on Thursday.

"The development of tourism ties as a component of the development of relations between our nations is a very important field of cooperation," Lee said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok.

The minister stressed that young people in South Korea are showing an increasing interest in trips to Russia.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

