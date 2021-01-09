South Korean Navy Officer Found Dead in Yellow Sea After Going Missing Day Prior - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) A South Korean navy officer who went missing while aboard a patrol vessel late Friday was found dead on Saturday in the waters near the maritime border with North Korea, media reporter.

State news agency Yonhap reported, citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff, that the officer body was near the border island of Baengnyeong after overnight search operations scoured the area.

The navy officer was last seen at 21:35 local time (12:35 GMT) on CCTV cameras aboard the ship the night before onboard a Chamsuri-class patrol boat in the Yellow Sea, west of the Korean peninsula.

Weather conditions were unfavorable at the time of disappearance, Yonhap reported.

The South Korean navy launched a probe into the circumstances with all possibilities remaining on the table, an officer told the agency.

In September, a diplomatic crisis erupted between the two Koreas when a South Korean government official attempted to cross into the North by sea ” reportedly fleeing from debt issues ” but was apprehended and killed by North Korea's border troops. Pyongyang apologized for the incident soon thereafter.