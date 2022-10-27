South Korean Navy to Participate in Japan-Hosted Regional Parade in November - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The South Korean navy will participate in the International Fleet Review hosted by Japan next month despite the controversy associated with the use of a military imperialism-era flag by the Japanese military, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing a senior government official.

"The National Security Council made a tentative decision this morning during a regular meeting of its standing committee to have our Navy participate in the fleet review," the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

Annual fleet reviews in the Indo-Pacific are intended to increase trust among countries in the region.

In recent years, South Korea has shunned Japanese-hosted fleet reviews amid unresolved bilateral issues over war-time reparations, despite the United States' efforts to prompt a rapprochement between its two closest regional allies.

The upcoming parade in Sagami Bay off Tokyo on November 6 will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Japan's maritime self-defense force, whose Rising Sun Flag was formerly used by the Imperial Japanese Army and is seen in South Korea as a symbol of Tokyo's past militarism.

