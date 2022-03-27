UrduPoint.com

South Korean New, Outgoing Presidents To Hold Meeting On Monday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

South Korean New, Outgoing Presidents to Hold Meeting on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold his first official meeting with outgoing President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House (Cheongwadae) on Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing politicians' aides.

According to the news agency, Moon's Chief of Staff Yoo Young-min and Yoon's principal assistant Chang Je-won will also participate in the meeting.

The event will take place amid controversy over Yoon's intention to move the presidential office from the Cheong Wa Dae compound to the defense ministry building, which Moon regards as a waste of public money.

The event will be held 19 days after Yoon was elected the president of South Korea with 48.56% of votes. This will mark the longest period between a presidential election in the country and a meeting of newly elected and ongoing leaders.

