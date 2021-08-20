UrduPoint.com

South Korean Nuclear Envoy To Meet Russian, US Diplomats Next Week - Seoul

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US special representative envoy for North Korea Sung Kim early next week, the South's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The foreign diplomats will arrive in Seoul over the weekend.

The South Korean will meet separately with Kim on Monday and Morgulov on Tuesday to discuss "ways for cooperation for substantive progress in the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the Yonhap news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

No trilateral talks are reportedly planned. Morgulov will stay in the country through Thursday and will meet with South Korea's deputy foreign minister for political affairs Yeo Seung-bae. They will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation.

