South Korean Opposition Calls for Extending Probe Into Itaewon Tragedy - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party called for extending the parliamentary probe into the deadly Itaewon crowd crush by at least 10 days as an initial 45-day investigation is scheduled to end this week, media reported on Tuesday.

According to South Korean Yonhap news agency, the leader of the party, Park Hong-keun, stated that the probe should be extended since more time was needed to hold necessary hearings and conclude a report on the incident.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed to Park's extension proposal, the news agency reported, adding that the PPP might already have had internal discussions on the issue.

At least 158 people were crushed to death in Seoul on October 29 after thousands headed into a narrow street in a popular nightlife district to celebrate Halloween.

Police admitted having been warned about the dangerous crowd surge in the Itaewon neighborhood hours before it became deadly.

The Democratic Party heads an 18-member special parliamentary committee that oversees a 45-day probe into the Itaewon accident, the country's deadliest tragedy since the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking that killed 304 people. The official parliamentary investigation kicked off on November 29. The presidential and prime minister's offices have both been subject to the probe.

Yonhap reported that major proceedings within a probe were repeatedly delayed as the parliament dealt with debates on the budget plan for 2023.