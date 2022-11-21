South Korean Opposition Leader Accused of Involvement in Land Management Scandal - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Nam Wook, a lawyer on trial over a corruption scandal connected to a highly lucrative land development project in the city of Seongnam, accused the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, of holding a stake in a company partnering in the project, media reported on Monday.

Nam noted that several small private asset management companies, including Hwacheon Daeyu and Cheonhwadongin No. 1, received huge investment profits from a real estate development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong area in 2015, when the city was under Lee's leadership, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Nam made the accusations soon after he was released from prison on Sunday due to the expiration of his detention, where he was sent over the so-called Daejang-dong development scandal, according to the agency.

Nam noted that in 2015 he learned from Kim Man-bae, the owner of Hwacheon Daeyu, that Cheonhwadongin No.

1 belonged to Lee , but he did not say anything during interrogation by prosecutors last year, as he was afraid that it would affect the presidential election, the agency reported.

"There was an election at that time, and I was too scared and dazed to speak frankly," Nam said, as quoted by the agency.

In October, Nam noted that a significant share in the Daejang-dong project's private partners belonged to Lee, according to the agency.

Prior to that, the scandal's suspects told prosecutors that Kim was the real owner of Cheonhwadongin No. 1, which received dividends of 120.8 billion won ($89 million), the agency reported. Currently, many of them have reportedly changed their testimony, noting that Lee's side owned a hidden share in the partner company.

Kim persistently claimed ownership of Cheonhwadongin No. 1, but Nam recently revealed that there was a secret promise between them to allocate 42.8 billion won to Lee's side, the agency added.