South Korean opposition leader handed suspended jail term

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A South Korean court handed the country's opposition leader a suspended prison sentence Friday for violating election laws -- a ruling that may prevent him from running in the next presidential election.

The Seoul Central District Court found Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, guilty and handed him a suspended one-year jail term, a court spokesperson told AFP.

The case concerns statements Lee made on the campaign trail when he narrowly lost to incumbent President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2022.

Prosecutors had asked for a two-year prison sentence, saying Lee made a false statement in a tv interview in December 2021 that made people think he did not know Kim Moon-ki, a key figure in a controversial development project.

Kim had been found dead days earlier, although police found no evidence of foul play.

Lee was also accused of lying during a parliamentary hearing in 2021 in connection with another controversial development in Seongnam, where he was previously mayor.

The court ruled that the fact Lee made false statements on TV "greatly amplified their impact and reach," it said in the written verdict.

Supporters wept outside the court after the verdict was announced, and Lee immediately vowed to appeal.

"The verdict is very difficult to accept," he said.

If it is upheld on appeal, Lee will be stripped of his parliamentary seat and prohibited from running for public office for the next five years -- which would include the 2027 presidential election.