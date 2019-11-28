UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Opposition Leader Hwang Hospitalized On 8th Day Of Hunger Strike - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

South Korean Opposition Leader Hwang Hospitalized on 8th Day of Hunger Strike - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) South Korean opposition leader and chairman of Liberty Korea Party (LKP) Hwang Kyo-ahn was hospitalized on Wednesday after collapsing on the eighth day of his hunger strike against the government's policies and initiatives, Yonhap news agency reported, citing party officials.

According to LKP officials, as cited by the news agency, Hwang collapsed at 11:07 p.m. (14.07 GMT) in his tent near the office of President Moon Jae-in in Seoul. He was then reportedly delivered to Severance Hospital.

Hwang began the strike on November 20.

His first demand was for country's leadership to reverse its decision to end the intelligence-sharing deal with Japan. Seoul made the reversal on Friday and agreed to extend in the General Security of Military Information Agreement under the condition that it could be terminated at any point.

Hwang second demand has been for the government to withdraw two bills, submitted by the ruling party, that propose electoral reform aimed at boosting proportional representation of smaller parties and the establishment of an anti-corruption investigative agency.

Related Topics

Seoul Japan North Korea November Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

12 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

13 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

13 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

35 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

36 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.