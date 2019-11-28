South Korean Opposition Leader Hwang Hospitalized on 8th Day of Hunger Strike - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) South Korean opposition leader and chairman of Liberty Korea Party (LKP) Hwang Kyo-ahn was hospitalized on Wednesday after collapsing on the eighth day of his hunger strike against the government's policies and initiatives, Yonhap news agency reported, citing party officials.

According to LKP officials, as cited by the news agency, Hwang collapsed at 11:07 p.m. (14.07 GMT) in his tent near the office of President Moon Jae-in in Seoul. He was then reportedly delivered to Severance Hospital.

Hwang began the strike on November 20.

His first demand was for country's leadership to reverse its decision to end the intelligence-sharing deal with Japan. Seoul made the reversal on Friday and agreed to extend in the General Security of Military Information Agreement under the condition that it could be terminated at any point.

Hwang second demand has been for the government to withdraw two bills, submitted by the ruling party, that propose electoral reform aimed at boosting proportional representation of smaller parties and the establishment of an anti-corruption investigative agency.