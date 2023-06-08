UrduPoint.com

South Korean Opposition Leader To Meet With Chinese Ambassador On Thursday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

South Korean Opposition Leader to Meet With Chinese Ambassador on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Leader of South Korean opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Lee Jae-myung is scheduled to hold a dinner meeting with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming at the latter's residence on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

During the meeting, the officials are expected to discuss the scheduled discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, strengthening economic cooperation and public diplomacy issues, the report said.

In addition, Lee may ask China to contribute to establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap reported.

The talks will be held amid South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's efforts to establish a closer relationship with Washington and Tokyo, which contradicts the policy exercised by the former South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, the report said.

On the same day, leader of South Korean ruling People Power Party Kim Gi-hyeon plans to raise the Fukushima issue at a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi, Yonhap added.

On Tuesday, Japanese media reported that the TEPCO company, which is in charge of decommissioning Japan's damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, planned to complete the construction of the tunnel for releasing treated water into the ocean before the end of June.

Related Topics

Water China Washington Nuclear Company Fukushima Tokyo Same Japan South Korea North Korea May June Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

5 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

1 hour ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.