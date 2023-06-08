South Korean Opposition Leader to Meet With Chinese Ambassador on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Leader of South Korean opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Lee Jae-myung is scheduled to hold a dinner meeting with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming at the latter's residence on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

During the meeting, the officials are expected to discuss the scheduled discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, strengthening economic cooperation and public diplomacy issues, the report said.

In addition, Lee may ask China to contribute to establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap reported.

The talks will be held amid South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's efforts to establish a closer relationship with Washington and Tokyo, which contradicts the policy exercised by the former South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, the report said.

On the same day, leader of South Korean ruling People Power Party Kim Gi-hyeon plans to raise the Fukushima issue at a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi, Yonhap added.

On Tuesday, Japanese media reported that the TEPCO company, which is in charge of decommissioning Japan's damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, planned to complete the construction of the tunnel for releasing treated water into the ocean before the end of June.