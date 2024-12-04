South Korean opposition move to impeach president after martial law bid

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) South Korea's opposition moved to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday after his extraordinary but short-lived imposition of martial law that brought thousands of protesters to the streets.

Yoon's shock bid to suspend civilian rule for the first time in over four decades -- before being overturned by lawmakers in a night of drama -- plunged South Korea into deep turmoil and alarmed its close allies.

The future of Yoon, a conservative politician and former star public prosecutor who was elected president in 2022, is now highly uncertain.

South Korea's opposition parties -- whose lawmakers jumped fences and tussled with security forces to vote down the law -- on Wednesday filed a motion to impeach Yoon.

"We've submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently," said Kim Yong-min from the opposition Democratic Party (DP).

They were yet to decide when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.

The opposition holds a large majority in the 300-member parliament and needs only a handful of defections from the president's party to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the motion.

Earlier the DP said it would file charges of "insurrection," against Yoon, his defence and interior ministers and "key military and police figures involved, such as the martial law commander and the police chief", the DP said in a statement.

The nation's largest umbrella labour union called an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon resigns.

Even the leader of Yoon's own ruling party described the attempt as "tragic" while calling for those involved to be held accountable.