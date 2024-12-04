South Korean Opposition Move To Impeach President After Martial Law Bid
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) South Korea's opposition moved to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday after his extraordinary but short-lived imposition of martial law that brought thousands of protesters to the streets.
Yoon's shock bid to suspend civilian rule for the first time in over four decades -- before being overturned by lawmakers in a night of drama -- plunged South Korea into deep turmoil and alarmed its close allies.
The future of Yoon, a conservative politician and former star public prosecutor who was elected president in 2022, is now highly uncertain.
South Korea's opposition parties -- whose lawmakers jumped fences and tussled with security forces to vote down the law -- on Wednesday filed a motion to impeach Yoon.
"We've submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently," said Kim Yong-min from the opposition Democratic Party (DP).
They were yet to decide when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.
The opposition holds a large majority in the 300-member parliament and needs only a handful of defections from the president's party to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the motion.
Earlier the DP said it would file charges of "insurrection," against Yoon, his defence and interior ministers and "key military and police figures involved, such as the martial law commander and the police chief", the DP said in a statement.
The nation's largest umbrella labour union called an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon resigns.
Even the leader of Yoon's own ruling party described the attempt as "tragic" while calling for those involved to be held accountable.
Recent Stories
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
More Stories From World
-
Shandong Museum dedicated to education & research24 minutes ago
-
Georgia's ombudsman accuses police of torturing pro-EU protesters44 minutes ago
-
Disbelief, outrage at South Korea's short-lived martial law44 minutes ago
-
Soldiers vs office chairs: South Korea's martial law standoff1 hour ago
-
US welcomes S.Korea leader's reversal on martial law1 hour ago
-
Trump's vows of quick peace fall flat on Ukraine frontlines1 hour ago
-
Despair in Sweden as gangs recruit kids as contract killers1 hour ago
-
Near Chechnya, tracing the life of a Georgian-Ukrainian soldier1 hour ago
-
Life has 'disappeared': Mexican city reeling from cartel infighting1 hour ago
-
Russia's UN envoy accuses Ukraine of aiding Syria rebels2 hours ago
-
S.Korea political upheaval shows global democracy's fragility - and resilience2 hours ago
-
Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its luster3 hours ago