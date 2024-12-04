Open Menu

South Korean Opposition Move To Impeach President After Martial Law Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

South Korean opposition move to impeach president after martial law bid

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) South Korea's opposition moved to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday after his extraordinary but short-lived imposition of martial law that brought thousands of protesters to the streets.

Yoon's shock bid to suspend civilian rule for the first time in over four decades -- before being overturned by lawmakers in a night of drama -- plunged South Korea into deep turmoil and alarmed its close allies.

The future of Yoon, a conservative politician and former star public prosecutor who was elected president in 2022, is now highly uncertain.

South Korea's opposition parties -- whose lawmakers jumped fences and tussled with security forces to vote down the law -- on Wednesday filed a motion to impeach Yoon.

"We've submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently," said Kim Yong-min from the opposition Democratic Party (DP).

They were yet to decide when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.

The opposition holds a large majority in the 300-member parliament and needs only a handful of defections from the president's party to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the motion.

Earlier the DP said it would file charges of "insurrection," against Yoon, his defence and interior ministers and "key military and police figures involved, such as the martial law commander and the police chief", the DP said in a statement.

The nation's largest umbrella labour union called an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon resigns.

Even the leader of Yoon's own ruling party described the attempt as "tragic" while calling for those involved to be held accountable.

Related Topics

Police Martial Law Parliament Vote South Korea From Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

4 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

13 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

13 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

13 hours ago
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

13 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

13 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

13 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

13 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World