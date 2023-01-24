South Korean Opposition Slams President Over Iran Remarks

South Korea's former ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday accused President Yoon Suk Yeol, of the People Power Party, of posing a threat to his country by needlessly antagonizing Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) South Korea's former ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday accused President Yoon Suk Yeol, of the People Power Party, of posing a threat to his country by needlessly antagonizing Iran.

Yoon elicited a protest from Iran last week with his pep talk to South Korean troops stationed in the United Arab Emirates, in which he compared the UAE's fraught relations with Iran to those existing between the two Koreas.

"The biggest threat to the Republic of Korea's diplomacy and security is none other than President Yoon," Oh Yeong-hwan, the Democratic Party's floor spokesman in parliament was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"The basics of diplomacy are to decrease enemies while increasing friends, but President Yoon is engaged in a diplomacy that increases enemies," he added.

Kim Mi-ae, the floor spokeswoman of the People Power Party, defended the president, saying he did not refer to South Korea's relationship with Iran. She accused the opposition of acting like traitors and inciting a diplomatic row.