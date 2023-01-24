UrduPoint.com

South Korean Opposition Slams President Over Iran Remarks

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 05:38 PM

South Korean Opposition Slams President Over Iran Remarks

South Korea's former ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday accused President Yoon Suk Yeol, of the People Power Party, of posing a threat to his country by needlessly antagonizing Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) South Korea's former ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday accused President Yoon Suk Yeol, of the People Power Party, of posing a threat to his country by needlessly antagonizing Iran.

Yoon elicited a protest from Iran last week with his pep talk to South Korean troops stationed in the United Arab Emirates, in which he compared the UAE's fraught relations with Iran to those existing between the two Koreas.

"The biggest threat to the Republic of Korea's diplomacy and security is none other than President Yoon," Oh Yeong-hwan, the Democratic Party's floor spokesman in parliament was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"The basics of diplomacy are to decrease enemies while increasing friends, but President Yoon is engaged in a diplomacy that increases enemies," he added.

Kim Mi-ae, the floor spokeswoman of the People Power Party, defended the president, saying he did not refer to South Korea's relationship with Iran. She accused the opposition of acting like traitors and inciting a diplomatic row.

Related Topics

Protest Iran Parliament UAE South Korea North Korea United Arab Emirates From Opposition

Recent Stories

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in ..

Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in India

15 minutes ago
 DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievan ..

DC Dera directs all dept to resolve public grievances

8 minutes ago
 Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

Four drug dealers, illegal arm holders arrested

8 minutes ago
 Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 2 ..

Classes of spring session-2023 to start from Jan 25

8 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) faculty member appointed VP of SSSP

8 minutes ago
 Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by C ..

Tallinn Cannot Restrict Baltic Sea Navigation by Creating Adjacent Zone - Russia ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.