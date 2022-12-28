UrduPoint.com

South Korean Parliament Approves Higher Cap For Electricity Giant's Bonds - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 11:15 PM

The National Assembly of South Korea has approved a revised bill on higher ceiling for bonds issued by the state owned electricity giant, Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), to create healthier liquidity within the company and avoid more expensive energy bills, South Korean media reported on Wednesday

The legislation allows KEPCO to issue bonds worth two to five times more than its equity capital and reserve funds, the Yonhap news agency said. Additionally, the company will be able to issue debt obligations six times the amount of the current limit in the event of an extraordinary liquidity crisis, the report said. However, the electricity giant will have to receive the approval of the industry minister in advance, it added.

Another state-owned energy company, Korea Gas Corp., also received an increased emergency ceiling on bonds under the present bill, Yonhap said.

The law was adopted by 166 votes in favor, with nine against and 24 abstentions, according to the report.

The bill was rejected during the first reading on December 8 due to opposition lawmakers, who argued that this was not an appropriate solution to KEPCO's long-lasting liquidity problems, Yonhap reported. Today, during the second reading, the document was finally adopted amid concerns over possible threefold increase in electricity bills next year.

