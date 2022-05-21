South Korean Parliament Confirms Prime Minister Nominee Han Duck-Soo - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) South Korea's National Assembly has confirmed the candidacy of Han Duck-soo for the post of prime minister, media report.

Han's nomination was approved on Friday in a 208-36 vote, the South Korean Yonhap news agency said, adding that the approval came 47 days after Han was nominated by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"I will do my best to serve the president and to make and run a country that prioritizes our national interests and the people with greater responsibility," Han told reporters, as quoted by Yonhap on Friday.

Han Duck-Soo headed the government in 2007-2008, and then served as South Korean ambassador to the US.

The post of prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval in South Korea.