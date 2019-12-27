South Korean Parliament Passes Bill to Establish Alternative Military Service - Reports

(@imziishan)

The South Korean National Assembly on Friday passed a bill to establish a law that would allow conscientious objectors to the obligatory military service avoid criminalization through alternative service at correctional facilities, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The South Korean National Assembly on Friday passed a bill to establish a law that would allow conscientious objectors to the obligatory military service avoid criminalization through alternative service at correctional facilities, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news Agency, the bill is set to amend the Military Service Act to provide an opportunity for conscientious objectors to undergo s 36-month alternative service at correctional facilities.

In accordance with the country's legislation, all Korean men with acceptable health conditions are obliged to serve in the armed forces for 21 months, while for the Navy and the Air Force, the term of service is 23 and 24 months, respectively.