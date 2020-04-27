UrduPoint.com
South Korean Parliament To Vote On COVID-19 Relief Allowances On Wednesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party and its rival, the main opposition United Future Party, have agreed to hold a vote on April 29 on the allocation of coronavirus relief benefits to households, the national Yonhap news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) South Korea's ruling Democratic Party and its rival, the main opposition United Future Party, have agreed to hold a vote on April 29 on the allocation of coronavirus relief benefits to households, the national Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun agreed to make all efforts to provide the relief package to help the country's population amid the pandemic as soon as possible.

According to the news agency, the parties will hold a plenary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday to address this year's second supplementary budget bill, including the payment of disaster relief money accounting for 1 million won ($814) for each household of four.

In late March, the presidential administration announced that it would provide all families, except for those with high income, with financial support. Within the context, the government proposed to the National Assembly that an extra 7.6 trillion won be allocated to fund the program. The ruling party, in its turn, has proposed expanding the list of beneficiaries to all households, as it would take a while and cost a lot to define those who are eligible to receive money.

