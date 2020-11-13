South Korean Pharma Company to Produce 150Mln Doses of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday it had signed an agreement with South Korean bio-tech company GL Rapha to produce over 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Korea annually.

"The parties intend to commence production in December 2020 and a rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine in January 2021. RDIF and GL Rapha will supply over 150 million doses per year produced in South Korea for global distribution," the Russian sovereign wealth fund said in a press release, published on the vaccine's Twitter account @sputnikvaccine.

Citing the first interim analysis of Sputnik V's phase 3 clinical test results with 40,000 volunteer participants involved, the RDIF claimed 92-percent efficacy.

"Sputnik V is based on safe and effective platform of human adenoviral vectors. As the pandemic is yet far from over, more countries are recognizing the human adenoviral vector platform and plan to include these vaccines in their national vaccine portfolios," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to the press release, the RDIF has already received requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine from over 50 countries and considers stepping up its foreign production capacities.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire world ” Russia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.