UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Pharma Company To Produce 150Mln Doses Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

South Korean Pharma Company to Produce 150Mln Doses of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday it had signed an agreement with South Korean bio-tech company GL Rapha to produce over 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Korea annually.

"The parties intend to commence production in December 2020 and a rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine in January 2021. RDIF and GL Rapha will supply over 150 million doses per year produced in South Korea for global distribution," the Russian sovereign wealth fund said in a press release, published on the vaccine's Twitter account @sputnikvaccine.

Citing the first interim analysis of Sputnik V's phase 3 clinical test results with 40,000 volunteer participants involved, the RDIF claimed 92-percent efficacy.

"Sputnik V is based on safe and effective platform of human adenoviral vectors. As the pandemic is yet far from over, more countries are recognizing the human adenoviral vector platform and plan to include these vaccines in their national vaccine portfolios," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to the press release, the RDIF has already received requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine from over 50 countries and considers stepping up its foreign production capacities.

Sputnik V was the pioneer vaccine for the entire worldRussia officially registered it on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter Company South Korea North Korea January August December 2020 From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

10 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

10 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

10 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

10 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.