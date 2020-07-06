South Korean Police Called on US Troops' July 4 Beach Party in Busan - Reports

South Korean police sent six cars and a team of officers to a popular beach in the port city of Busan over the weekend in response to multiple reports of public disturbance by US troops celebrating Independence Day, media said Monday

Dozens of foreigners descended on the beach on Saturday night to set off firecrackers in violation of local rules, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said. They reportedly shot firecrackers toward citizens and mocked police officers who came to disperse them.

One US soldier in his 20s was briefly arrested while trying to flee the beach after shooting firecrackers at passers-by.

There were also two car incidents involving US personnel reported near the beach, and another soldier was detained for drunk driving.

In total, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said it had received more than 70 complaints about foreigners' behavior, including disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing rules imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

US Forces Korea was quoted as saying that it was looking into the allegations to determine whether the people involved were affiliated with the force. It said it was committed to being good neighbors with the host nation.