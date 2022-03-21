South Korean Police Probing Online Assassination Plot Against President-Elect - Reports

The South Korean police are investigating social media posts looking to hire foreign hitmen to assassinate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol before his inauguration in May, South Korean media reported on Monday, citing the National Police Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The South Korean police are investigating social media posts looking to hire foreign hitmen to assassinate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol before his inauguration in May, South Korean media reported on Monday, citing the National Police Agency.

The police are now looking for the people who posted the controversial job ads at pro-government online communities, the Yonhap news agency said. If found, they may face multiple charges, including blackmail, according to the report.

On March 10, Yoon, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, was elected the president of South Korea with 48.56% of the votes, defeating Lee Jae-myung, a nominee of the Democratic Party of Korea, who gained 47.83%.