South Korean Police Raid Presidential Security Service In Land Manipulation Probe- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

South Korean Police Raid Presidential Security Service in Land Manipulation Probe- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) South Korean police raided the offices of the security service at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, as well as buildings of other entities implicated in the ongoing countrywide land manipulation investigation, national news reported on Tuesday.

The investigators searched the offices of the security service at the Blue House, the headquarters of Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) in the southeastern city of Jinju, and homes of the security services official and his elder brother, who works for LH, Yonhap news agency stated. The official is reportedly suspected of colluding with his brother and using insider information to buy land in southwestern Seoul in 2017, just before the area was allocated for public housing development.

"We plan to use the materials we secured through the raids to verify whether insider information from LH was used in the land transaction, and what information the brothers exchanged," an anonymous source in the police was cited by Yonhap as saying.

In March, the police has launched an investigation into the state housing developer on the allegations of land speculation by its employees. On Friday, the court received a request for a warrant to arrest a former senior official at the investment promotion team of the government, on Monday ” for two LH officials.

The probe was prompted by accusations that several dozen LH officials manipulated land buyouts, which triggered public backlash as home prices are soaring in the country.

