South Korean Police Say Reform Task Force Created Following Deadly Stampede - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The South Korean National Police Agency (NPA) said on Monday that a task force has been created to change the work of the agency to prevent a repeat of incidents such as the deadly Halloween stampede, South Korean media reported.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that the number of people who died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital of Seoul reached 158.

The task force will first review the current procedures and monitoring system of the police and will come up with recommendations, the Yonhap news agency reported, adding that the group will also explore ways to improve crowd control.

In late October, senior South Korean officials, including the interior minister, police chief, and Seoul mayor, apologized for the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.

Last week, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol harshly criticized the police for the failure to act appropriately in response to the tragedy, saying that the police took full responsibility for not preventing the accident.

