UrduPoint.com

South Korean Police Say Will Mobilize Over 650 Officers For Crowd Control At Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

South Korean Police Say Will Mobilize Over 650 Officers for Crowd Control at Christmas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) More than 650 South Korean police officers will be mobilized for crowd control at major tourist areas across the country this weekend for Catholic Christmas, the National Police Agency (NPA) said on Friday.

A total of 656 police officers and eight Swat teams will be mobilized to control crowds at 37 tourist spots, including the Myeongdong area in Seoul or Haeundae Beach in Busan this weekend, the NPA said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Police expects that about 500,000 people will visit the main tourist areas at Christmas, while about 1.2 million people will participate in New Year's Eve festivities at 269 locations across the country, the NPA said, adding that police will monitor crowd density in real time to avoid crushes.

Police are still discussing the number of personnel that will be dispatched to locations to control the crowds during the New Year period, the agency added.

The decision to strengthen precaution measures comes as an aftermath of a tragic and deadly Halloween crowd crush incident in Seoul. On October 29, the deadliest crowd crush in South Korean history occurred in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in Seoul after tens of thousands of people gathered in the party district amid Halloween celebrations, resulting in at least 156 people dead, and 30 others seriously injured. Most of the victims were in their twenties, with 100 of them being women.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Swat Christmas Hotel Visit Hamilton Busan Seoul North Korea October Women Million

Recent Stories

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

5 minutes ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Kha ..

LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thos ..

24 minutes ago
 Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

55 minutes ago
 JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

2 hours ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.