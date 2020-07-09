South Korean Police Searching for Missing Seoul Mayor - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korean police are looking for the mayor of Seoul after his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, media said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) South Korean police are looking for the mayor of Seoul after his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, media said.

An all-out search for Park Won-soon, 64, has been launched with the help of drones and police dogs, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Park's daughter contacted police at 5:17 p.m. (8:17 GMT) after finding a note from him that contained "words like a will."

She said he had been away for four to five hours and his phone was off.

The Seoul administration reportedly said that the mayor had an appointment at 4:40 p.m. that had been canceled due to "inevitable circumstances."