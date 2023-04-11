Close
South Korean Presidency Rejects US Eavesdropping Allegations As 'Absurd'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

The Office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that the allegations made in the leaked Pentagon papers about US intelligence services spying on South Korean officials were forged and will not affect the president's plan to visit Washington later this month

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that the allegations made in the leaked Pentagon papers about US intelligence services spying on South Korean officials were forged and will not affect the president's plan to visit Washington later this month.

"As a military facility, the presidential office in Yongsan is equipped with an anti-wiretapping system far superior to the Blue House of the past ... These allegations are obviously absurd and false," the office said in a press release quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Last week, US media reported that a new trove of classified documents leaked online revealed that US intelligence services spied on conversations at the South Korean presidential office regarding arms supplies to Ukraine in early March.

On Thursday, the South Korean opposition called on the government to lodge a protest and demand explanations from the US over the leaked reports. Member of the opposition Democratic Party Kim Byung-joo said on Monday that some countries had canceled state visits to the US in the past when suspicions of espionage arose.

