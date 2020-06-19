UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Accepts Stepdown Of Unification Minister Amid Escalated Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in accepted on Friday the resignation of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul amid the escalation of tensions in relations between Seoul and Pyongyang, the South Korean presidential office said.

"Today, at 10:40 a.m. [01:40 GMT], President Moon Jae-in accepted the resignation of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul. Yesterday, the president had a dinner with Kim Yeon-chul, during which he listened to the minister's position on the resignation," a spokesperson for the presidential office told reporters.

Kim Yeon-chul has served as the unification minister since April 8, 2019.

Tensions in the region spiked after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up on Tuesday the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong.

According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" by a long-time campaign of North Korean defectors sending leaflets across the border from the South, criticizing policies of Chairman Kim Jong Un.

On Wednesday, North Korea's General Staff said that it would redeploy troops to Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang joint tourist zone on the east coast, as well as restore guard posts in the demilitarized zone, which were removed after an inter-Korean summit in 2018.

