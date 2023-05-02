South Korean President Accuses China of Not Enforcing UN Sanctions Against Pyongyang

China does not enforce sanctions of the UN Security Council against North Korea, leaving Seoul no choice but to rely on the extended deterrence provided by the United States to defend itself against Pyongyang's nuclear threat, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) China does not enforce sanctions of the UN Security Council against North Korea, leaving Seoul no choice but to rely on the extended deterrence provided by the United States to defend itself against Pyongyang's nuclear threat, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday.

Last week, the leaders of South Korea and the US adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea.

"If they (China) want to take issue with us and criticize us for adopting the Washington Declaration and upgrading our security cooperation to one that is nuclear-based, they should reduce the nuclear threat or at least abide by international law and stick to U.

N. Security Council sanctions against the nuclear threat (of North Korea)," Yoon said, commenting on China's criticism of the US-South Korean declaration.

On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the latest agreement between the US and South Korea undermines the nuclear non-proliferation regime, with the US using the Korean Peninsula issue as a pretext for creating tension.

Since North Korea's first nuclear test in 2006, the UN Security Council has passed a number of resolutions imposing sanctions against Pyongyang over the development of its nuclear program. The restrictive measures include an embargo on arms supplies to the country, bans or limits on North Korea's exports of coal, oil, rare earth materials, as well as sanctions on the financial sector.