UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Accuses North Korea Of Violating 2018 Inter-Korean Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 01:50 PM

South Korean President Accuses North Korea of Violating 2018 Inter-Korean Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday accused North Korea of violating the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement as Pyongyang carried out military and missile drills.

"North Korea has clearly violated the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement when it fired artillery shots on Friday into the buffer zones stipulated in their accord," Yoon was quoted as saying by the South Korean broadcaster KBS.

South Korean is mulling appropriate measures in response, the president said.

At 1:50 a.m. local time on Friday (16:50 GMT, Thursday), North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile, which traveled some 700 kilometers (435 miles) towards the East Sea.

According to the KBS, if North Korea conducts another provocation, Seoul will consider the possibility of terminating the military agreement.

Pyongyang has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

The inter-Korean military agreement was signed at the summit between the leaders of the two countries from September 18-20, 2018. The agreement was aimed at preventing military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and in particular, established buffer zones, based on the Military Demarcation Line on land and on the Northern Limit Line at sea.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea September 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

53 minutes ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

1 hour ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.