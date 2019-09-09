UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President Appoints New Justice Minister - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

South Korean President Appoints New Justice Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed his close aide, Cho Kuk, as country's new Justice Minister despite criticism, media reported on Monday.

The move was made amid the probe into alleged abuse of power committed by Cho to aid his daughter with admissions to prestigious schools, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The president also appointed five other high-level officials, namely, gender equality, and science ministers, as well as the heads of the Fair Trade Commission, the Financial Service Commission and the Korea Communications Commission.

According to the news agency, Cho is expected to reform South Korean law-enforcement system, particularly the role and powers of the state prosecutors.

Related Topics

North Korea Media

Recent Stories

Free internet offered on public transport buses in ..

8 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

8 hours ago

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

12 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

12 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.