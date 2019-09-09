South Korean President Appoints New Justice Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed his close aide, Cho Kuk, as country's new Justice Minister despite criticism, media reported on Monday.

The move was made amid the probe into alleged abuse of power committed by Cho to aid his daughter with admissions to prestigious schools, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The president also appointed five other high-level officials, namely, gender equality, and science ministers, as well as the heads of the Fair Trade Commission, the Financial Service Commission and the Korea Communications Commission.

According to the news agency, Cho is expected to reform South Korean law-enforcement system, particularly the role and powers of the state prosecutors.