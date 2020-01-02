UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Appoints New Justice Minister - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed on Thursday former leader of the Democratic Party Choo Mi-ae as the new justice minister, media reported.

On October 14, previous Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigned slightly over a month after his appointment, amid a corruption scandal involving his family.

Moon nominated Choo for the position of the justice minister on December 5, and she has gone through the parliamentary confirmation, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the presidential administration.

Choo chaired the Democratic Party in 2016-2018, as well as has been a member of the National Assembly since 2008. She also served as a lawmaker in 1996-2004.

