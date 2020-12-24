UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President Approves New Health, Interior Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

South Korean President Approves New Health, Interior Ministers

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in approved the appointment of a new minister of the interior and safety and a new health minister, as they successfully passed hearings to confirm their candidacies in parliament, the officials have already begun work, the presidential administration said.

The new interior minister, former lawmaker from the ruling United Democratic Party, Chun Hae-chul, and head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute Kwon Deok-cheol, who became the health minister, took up their duties on Thursday.

The changes in the posts were made as part of planned cabinet reshuffles.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Parliament North Korea From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

8 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

9 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

8 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

9 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.