South Korean President Approves New Health, Interior Ministers

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in approved the appointment of a new minister of the interior and safety and a new health minister, as they successfully passed hearings to confirm their candidacies in parliament, the officials have already begun work, the presidential administration said.

The new interior minister, former lawmaker from the ruling United Democratic Party, Chun Hae-chul, and head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute Kwon Deok-cheol, who became the health minister, took up their duties on Thursday.

The changes in the posts were made as part of planned cabinet reshuffles.