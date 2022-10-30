South Korean President Arrives at Site of Deadly Seoul Stampede

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has arrived at the site of the deadly stampede in Seoul, which claimed the lives of at least 151 people, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The president spent about 15 minutes at the site of the tragedy in the Itaewon nightlife district on Sunday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the emergency headquarters released an updated death toll from the stampede on Sunday, saying that 151 people died and another 82 were injured. There are 19 foreigners among the dead.